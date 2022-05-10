PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is working to connect those experiencing homelessness with a permanent and affordable place to live.

There are currently more than 150 families that have been staying in hotel shelters since the onset of the pandemic, but the federal funding to keep them there is winding down. They currently have until the end of June to find a place to live.

“A lack of housing is one of the most critical challenges facing too many Rhode Islanders – and the rapid decline of available affordable units over recent years has only exacerbated this crisis,” McKee said. “We have neighbors currently in hotel shelters who need to be re-housed, and this program will help meet that important need.”

McKee will join state officials at Amos House Tuesday afternoon to announce the “landlord challenge,” which will offer cash bonuses to landlords who house families or people experiencing homelessness.

Landlords will receive a $3,000 signing bonus for the first unit signed on for a one-year lease and $1,000 for each additional unit. The program also offers up to $3,000 to cover the cost of necessary repairs.

Rhode Island’s Deputy Secretary of Commerce Josh Saal joined 12 News at 4 Monday to explain how the incentives will help get more housing online.

“Some of those units that might not even be showing up as available, because they need some minor repairs here and there, they will now be available through this program which gives landlords, building owners that added incentive, reimbursing them for the repairs and then housing people who are experiencing homelessness,” he explained.

This new challenge is modeled after a similar program in 2020, one that Saal says helped get more than 100 units online in a short amount of time.