PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The homeless individuals staying at the Cranston Street Armory will have plenty of options for housing once the shelter closes Monday, according to Gov. Dan McKee.

In addition to the Motel 6 in Warwick, McKee said Friday the state has secured shelter space in Burrillville, North Smithfield and Woonsocket.

“There are other communities and churches stepping up as well,” McKee said. “We will have shelter for those individuals who want it.”

“It’s still a work in progress,” he added.

The Cranston Street Armory was transformed into a 24-hour shelter late last year for those experiencing homelessness during the winter months.

The shelter was never meant to be permanent and was originally slated to close in April. The closing date was delayed twice by the state. The Amos House estimates 130 to 150 people sleep at the Cranston Street Armory each night.