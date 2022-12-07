PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee’s office has banned camping outside the Rhode Island State House, according to a spokesperson.

On Wednesday, the McKee administration began notifying individuals living on State House grounds that they must leave within 48 hours. According to the governor’s office, outreach workers are coordinating with individuals to set them up in shelters and store their belongings.

“Over the 48 hours, outreach workers will continue to meet with the individuals and again offer them access to an immediate bed and transportation to a shelter,” Communications Director Andrea Palagi said in a statement.

Their possessions boxed within that timeframe will be stored for 30 days in the Department of Administration.

“The State’s goal has always been to work with our local providers to engage the individuals outside the State House in a way that meets their needs and ultimately connect them with shelter and permanent housing with wraparound services,” Palagi added.

The move comes a week after McKee announced they would open a 24-hour warming station inside the Cranston Street Armory. No word yet on an official opening day for the shelter.

“There are going to be beds, there are going to be services and it’s going to be monitored for safety,” McKee said Wednesday.

It’s unclear if the individuals on State House grounds will be taken to the armory or offered shelter elsewhere.