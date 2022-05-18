PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It looks like the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) won’t be nixing its express beach bus service after all.

The public transportation agency told 12 News earlier this week that it would be discontinuing the seasonal bus service due to low ridership and lack of staffing.

“Last year, it averaged nine passengers per trip,” RIPTA spokesperson Cristy Raposo Perry said in a statement Monday. ” While we sympathize with families that have to make multiple connections to go to the beach, we are unable to run this special supplemental service.”

The decision didn’t sit well with Gov. Dan McKee, who directed RIPTA Wednesday to restore the service, which offers limited trips to and from Scarborough, Salty Brine and Roger Wheeler state beaches.

“With costs rising due to inflation this is not a time to be discontinuing this service,” McKee said in a statement.

The Express Beach Bus Service provides direct access to the beach for six communities: Central Falls, Cranston, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket.

Perry confirmed that RIPTA will restore the service with the staffing they currently have.

“The unfortunate reality is that there is a national labor shortage – and like other transit agencies, we may have to miss some service on other routes as a result,” she explained. “While we will do our best to cover all of our scheduled service, we kindly ask for our passengers’ patience in the event that their service is disrupted.”

Joe Cole, vice president for the union that represents the majority of RIPTA employees, believes that if more people knew about the express beach bus service, more people would use it.

“We’re the Ocean State,” Cole explained. “If we can’t get to the beach, it makes no sense.”