PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There are new incentives coming for Rhode Islanders who want to switch to electric vehicles.

Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce the start of the state’s new electric vehicle (EV) rebate program called “DRIVE EV” during a 10:15 a.m. event at Roger Williams Park Zoo.

The program was first announced in mid-March when gas prices were starting to soar. After topping $5 per gallon earlier this month, the cost of gasoline has fallen for the second straight week to an average of $4.90.

The new program will be supported by an initial $1.25 million commitment by the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER). The state’s previous EV program expired in 2017 due to a lack of funding.

McKee says electric vehicle drivers could get up to a $2,500 rebate and the state is also adding more charging stations like the one in the Smith Hill area which is available 24/7.

According to McKee’s office, the EV rebate program will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution-driven impacts from the transportation sector. The OER says transportation makes up more than a third of greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

The rebate will be offered for both new and currently owned electric vehicles.