McKee administration, Providence commit $600K for WaterFire amid funding concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State and city leaders committed a combined $600,000 to support WaterFire Providence on Monday, following a flurry of outrage over the weekend that the downtown art installation might be in jeopardy.

Gov. Dan McKee and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor announced the decision at a meeting of the R.I. Commerce Board Monday evening that $150,000 would be provided through a discretionary fund, and another $150,000 from the Commerce Department’s budget if approved by the board.

A short time later, Providence City Council leaders also pledged to reverse course and provide $300,000 of federal relief dollars for WaterFire.

Matt Sheaff, acting Chief Marketing Officer, said the discretionary fund is the state’s tourism marketing budget, which receives a share of the hotel tax.

There is already a separate $375,000 budget line item for WaterFire in the state budget that passed the House last week.

“We’ve been really focused on reopening Providence,” McKee said.

The concerns about the viability of this year’s WaterFire lightings on the Providence River grew in earnest over the last several days, after the Providence City Council Finance Committee rejected a request on Thursday to immediately provide $300,000 worth of federal relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Mayor Jorge Elorza had requested the money be included in a $42 million allocation of the ARPA funds that cleared the committee Thursday night. But councilors declined to include new funding for WaterFire after City Treasurer Jim Lombardi said it could be “overly generous,” and the state should step in to provide more funds.

But council leaders on Monday night said the ARPA ordinance would be amended to include the $300,000 request.

“After extensive conversations with Barnaby Evans of WaterFire and other stakeholders, the council is pleased to announce the use of $300,000 in ARPA funding to allow the organization to once again light up downtown beginning in September,” said Providence City Council President John Igliozzi. “We have heard loud and clear that we need to help spark Providence’s tourism and hospitality sector, and the relighting of WaterFire’s braziers will do just that, bringing tens of thousands of visitors to enjoy a beautiful evening outside, stay at our hotels, and dine at our world-class restaurants.”

Peter Mello, managing director of WaterFire, told the councilors last week the organization had gone into debt during the pandemic because they lost private sponsorships. Employees were furloughed, but the organization wants to bring them back this summer to reinstall infrastructure in the Providence River.

A shortened season is expected to start in September.

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said conversations were ongoing with the leaders of WaterFire and the City Council over the weekend.

“WaterFire is essential to the local economy,” Pryor said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.