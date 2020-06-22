Mayor: Think about your neighbors before setting off fireworks

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Cheryl DiLorenzo is frustrated with the fireworks being set off in her East Providence neighborhood on a near-nightly basis.

DiLorenzo tells Eyewitness News she contacted Mayor Bob DaSilva after weeks of disruptions.

“I’ve called to see what he’s doing about it, so I know the mayor has encouraged residents to call the local police department as soon as they hear it so they can pinpoint exactly where it’s coming from,” she said.

DaSilva said as of Friday, the city had received 58 fireworks complaints from residents in less than a month.

“Last year was nothing like the complaints we are getting now,” DaSilva added.

East Providence resident Scott Mello tells Eyewitness News he’s noticed that the majority of the fireworks being set off in his neighborhood are illegal in Rhode Island.

“It’s multiple houses that have been setting off fireworks lately,” Mello said. “Some people are not being responsible about it, you know, blowing them off at 11, 12, sometimes 1 in the morning.”

In Rhode Island, only ground fireworks and sparklers can be legally used by members of the public. Firecrackers, rockets, mortars or any other devices that launch a projectile are banned.

#VIDEONOW The Fourth of July is less than two weeks ago but many neighborhoods across Rhode Island have already seen fireworks. Some are illegal in the state; do you know the difference? @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/w7JROhPhwf — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) June 22, 2020

Mello tells Eyewitness News the fireworks are not only aggravating, they’re also causing unnecessary stress for his dog.

“Koto is going to be 12 soon and he’s always hated fireworks,” Mello said. “He doesn’t like the sound so he will run and hide.”

DiLorenzo said her dogs are also terrified of fireworks.

“The dogs fall asleep, and all of a sudden, you hear this loud boom go off,” she said. “They jump a mile off the couch and I jump myself because you aren’t expecting it.”

“You don’t expect that at 9-10 o’clock at night, and then it’s constant and you can’t resettle your dogs,” she added. “It’s annoying because if you do want to go to sleep and you’re tired, you can’t.”

DaSilva said while it can be difficult for officers to track down the source of the fireworks, he’s actively working with the East Providence City Council to figure out how the city can better enforce the state’s ban on aerial fireworks.

Until then, he’s asking residents to keep their neighbors in mind before lighting the fuse.

“It’s not good for people who have PTSD. It’s not good for people who have small children and small pets in the house hold,” DaSilva said. “Please think of your neighbors and avoid setting off these fireworks so late at night.”