Mayor Elorza to close all parks, golf courses in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza on Tuesday announced the closure of all parks, golf courses, fields, green spaces and trails in the city of Providence.

The increasingly restrictive measures come as many took advantage of Monday’s sunny weather by gathering in outdoor spaces.

The park closures go into effect at noon on Tuesday, while golf courses will close on Wednesday. The closures will last until May 1.

The restrictions go further than Gov. Gina Raimondo, who has closed state parks and beaches but not golf courses.

Elorza’s order will also ban pedestrian use of the parks, while the state park closure currently only bans parking. People who live walking distance from state parks are not stopped from entering by foot.

Elorza is expected to make the announcement in a 9:30 a.m. virtual news conference with reporters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.