Maxx Fitness gym owners continue fight to stay open

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two gyms in Rhode Island are still pushing remain open despite the ongoing statewide pause.

The Maxx Fitness Clubzz in Lincoln and Warren decided to stay open when the two-week pause went into effect on Nov. 30, but were forced to shut down after a Superior Court judge granted the state’s request for a temporary restraining order.

Lawyers for Maxx Fitness Clubzz issued subpoenas to Gov. Gina Raimondo and R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott for a hearing next week.

The office of Attorney General Peter Neronha later stepped in to have the subpoenas thrown out. A virtual Superior Court hearing on the issue was scheduled to be held Friday.

Raimondo announced Thursday that the pause would be extended another week, until Sunday, Dec. 20, after which gyms will be allowed to reopen.

