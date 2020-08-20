Massive sandbags placed in Ten Mile River to help fish

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A combination of sandbags and huge sand-filled super sacks were recently put in the Ten Mile River near Hunt’s Mill in East Providence.

Rhode Island Nature Conservancy Director John Torgan said the goal is to bring even more fish to the area.

“Every year, thousands of river herring, alewives and blue back herring, foot-long silvery fish, come up the Ten Mile River to spawn,” he explained.

Torgan said a layer of granite rock in this section of the river has prevented some of the fish from making it to their final destination: Turner Reservoir.

To make for a smoother swim, the bags form a series of resting pools, which will hopefully pay off during the big rush of fish next spring.

“What this project is about is engineering a way to find a way for those many more fish to spawn at the Turner Reservoir,” Torgan said.

This $53,000 project is basically a continuation of work by The Nature Conservancy, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Rhode Island, who have already put in two other fish ladders between the Seekonk River and Turner Reservoir.

“It was so successful that thousands of fish are getting up there. We’re seeing bald eagles, we are seeing osprey in East Providence in ways that we haven’t before,” Torgan said.

Before spending millions on a permanent fish ladder, the super sacks will be a good way to test things out like water-flow and how the fish make it up the resting pools next spring.