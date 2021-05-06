Massachusetts man gets 12 years behind bars for sexually molesting girl

Providence

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with sexually molesting a young girl at a Rhode Island home has been sentenced to serve 12 years behind bars.

Prosecutors said Thursday that 40-year-old Wilton Rodriguez, of Haverhill, was sentenced recently after pleading no contest to two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Authorities say Rodriguez assaulted the girl, who was under the age of 14 and who was known to him, multiple times at the Providence home in 2017.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 12 to serve and the remainder suspended with probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/30/21: PC Professor Joe Cammarano

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community