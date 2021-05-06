Massachusetts man gets 12 years behind bars for sexually molesting girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with sexually molesting a young girl at a Rhode Island home has been sentenced to serve 12 years behind bars.

Prosecutors said Thursday that 40-year-old Wilton Rodriguez, of Haverhill, was sentenced recently after pleading no contest to two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Authorities say Rodriguez assaulted the girl, who was under the age of 14 and who was known to him, multiple times at the Providence home in 2017.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 12 to serve and the remainder suspended with probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.