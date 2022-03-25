PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence will participate Friday in a Mass consecrating Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Most Rev. Robert C. Evans, auxiliary bishop of Providence, will celebrate Mass concurrently with Pope Francis and other bishops around the world from the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul.

The Mass is scheduled to begin at noon and will be live streamed on the Diocese’s YouTube page.

It’s been a month since Russia invaded Ukraine. Thousands of soldiers and civilians have died over the past few weeks, and millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes.