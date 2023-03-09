PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Trinity Repertory Company has updated its safety precautions to require masks at all matinee performances.

Masks are also encouraged for all other performance times unless patrons are actively eating or drinking, according to the theater’s website.

Trinity Rep said the change was made “to accommodate patrons who feel most comfortable in a fully masked environment.”

Concessions will still be available and can be eaten in the lobby and theater, Trinity Rep noted. Testing and proof of vaccination are not required at this time.