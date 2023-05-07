PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin delivered the New England Institute of Technology’s (NEIT) commencement address on Sunday.

Matlin was the first deaf performer to win an Academy Award for best actress for her role in the film Children of a Lesser God. She also received a Golden Globe Award for best actress in a drama.

“There is a world of possibilities out there waiting for you. What you begin here today will continue with great success, but only if you apply what you learned from your experience at NEIT,” said Matlin.

At the commencement, the school also honored former Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin. Langevin retired last year after serving in congress for more than two decades.

This year marked NEIT’s 82nd commencement.