Marcia Reback, RI’s fearless labor advocate, passes away at 74

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Marcia Reback, a fearless advocate for teachers, students and the working class, died early Thursday morning after battling cancer.

She was 74 years old.

Reback was known in Rhode Island as a fierce negotiator. So much so, local media outlets nicknamed her “bulldog,” “Sphinx” and “Mother Teresa with an Attitude.”

Throughout her administrative career, Reback served as the president of the Providence Teachers Union, president of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals, and the vice president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO.

Even during retirement, Reback continued to be an advocate for the working class, serving on the Labor Relations Board, the Rhode Island Retirees Pension Committee, and the State Investment Commission.

Congressman David Cicilline said Reback’s passing is “a huge loss for our state.”

“Marcia was a devoted champion of working Rhode Islanders, especially our teachers,” he said. “She knew the importance of a strong middle class and of making sure that hard work is honored with a decent wage. Even in retirement, she continued this fight, the cause of her life, to protect the rights and benefits that working people in our state have earned.”

State Senate President Dominick Ruggerio echoed that sentiment.

“The entire state owes her a debt of gratitude for her advocacy on behalf of teachers and her tireless efforts to improve education for Rhode Island students,” Ruggerio said.

Funeral services will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel in Providence, followed by burial in Agudas Achim Cemetery in Fall River.

Following her burial, family and friends are invited to Reback’s residence. Shiva will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Reback’s memory to Friends of the Providence Animal Care and Control Center.