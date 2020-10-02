March around US District Court in Providence honors late Justice Ginsburg

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A march around the U.S. District Court in Providence was held on Friday to pay tribute to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The march was organized by Sen. Gayle Goldin and Rep. Rebecca Kislak in conjunction with the National Council of Jewish Women.

Before the walk, leaders offered remarks in honor of Ginsburg. Prayers and a tribute were also offered by Rabbi Sarah Mack of Temple Beth-El in Providence, where Justice Ginsburg gave an inspiring speech in 2018.

“Every one of us has the power to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy of brave dissent, and we are about to get that opportunity on Nov. 3,” Goldin said. “The most fitting honor is to carry forward her work by voting for those who will strongly support civil rights, reproductive freedom, gender and racial justice and progress toward true equality for every single person in the United States.”

The event was a twist on a tradition in Jewish communities marking the end of Shiva, a period of mourning, with a walk around the block.

Similar walks were held at courthouses across the country today to honor the legacy of the first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

“One of Justice Ginsburg’s famous lace collars had on it the word ‘tzedek,’ which means ‘justice.’ And indeed, her jurisprudence supported a more just world,” Kislak said. “We should be inspired by her example. We should keep her memory alive through our actions.”