Family raising money after serious crash leads to potentially life-saving discovery

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a typical Sunday afternoon. John Bradley had just dropped his girlfriend off at the bus stop when things went terribly wrong.

East Providence police say Bradley was hit by a car while riding his scooter. The driver remained at the scene, but police say the vehicle wasn’t insured.

Bradley, 21, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he spent at least two days in a medically induced coma.

“It was really hard to see him with all the tubes and IVs and stuff,” said his sister, Alexandra Bradley.

Alexandra tells 12 News the collision happened on Evergreen Drive, just walking distance from their home.

“I don’t think he did anything to deserve this, honestly,” she added.

John is still severely injured and recovering at home, but his family is preparing for more time spent at the hospital moving forward. When he was there after the crash, doctors discovered some unrelated trouble with his brain.

“When they did the CAT scans, they ended up finding a cyst in his brain and they said it was about four and a half inches big and pushing his brain to one side,” Alexandra recalled.

John’s sister said she’s thankful the medical staff caught the cyst, adding that she’s now focus on raising money to make sure he gets the care he needs.

“He does have insurance, but it’s only going to cover stuff for the car accident, I’m pretty sure,” Alexandra said. “We don’t know how much money it’s going to cost for the brain surgery and all of the therapists and nurses we’re going to have to get. My dad wants to hire a private nurse that comes in so they can take better care of him than me and him can.”

John’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with his medical expenses.

East Providence police say the crash remains under investigation.