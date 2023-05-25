PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A rideshare passenger was rushed to the hospital Thursday after he was shot in broad daylight in downtown Providence.

Major David Lapatin told 12 News the victim came out of a hotel and got into a car around 12:30 p.m. While they were at the light outside the Amica Mutual Pavilion (AMP) on Sabin Street, a couple of shots were fired and the passenger was hit.

He was then driven to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to Lapatin. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Police are now on scene collecting evidence and talking to witnesses, including the rideshare driver.

“We have a lot of detectives combing the area, waiting for hopefully some video or evidence that will lead us to the shooter,” Lapatin said.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.

“There’s a reason and we have to find out why,” Lapatin added. “We haven’t talked to the victim yet. We are waiting we should get to talk to him soon to see if there’s anything he knows.”