PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who was shot outside of gentleman’s club in Providence last week has died.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Angelo Gomez, was shot multiple times outside of Wonderland Gentlemen’s Club on Allen’s Ave. just before midnight on April 1.

Security employees told police that there was an argument between two groups of people inside the club that night. The groups were then separated and went in different ways.

According to the police report, soon after an SUV pulled up to one of the groups when a person got out of the vehicle and started shooting at them, then got back into the SUV and left the scene.

Right now, the shooting remains under investigation and no one has been arrested.

According to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi, this is the city’s fifth homicide this year.