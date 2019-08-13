Man accused of shooting Providence officer due in court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man facing multiple charges after police said he shot a Providence officer in his bullet proof vest Friday, is due in court Tuesday.

According to Col. Hugh Clements, Tyrone Robinson, 19, opened fire on officer Matthew McGloin, and his partner Jonathan Smith outside a strip mall on Admiral Street in the Wanskuck neighborhood of Providence around 3:20 p.m. Friday.

Col. Clements said officer McGloin is a 10-year veteran of the department and a member of the violent crime task force.

McGloin, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time of the shooting, suffered an “impact injury” to his chest and is recovering at Rhode Island Hospital.

Robinson, 19, ran to his home a few blocks away on Douglas Avenue, Clements said, which was soon surrounded by SWAT team members with their guns drawn.

“There were several bullets fired by the suspect,” Clements told Eyewitness News Friday.

The officers returned fire but the suspect, later identified as Tyrone Robinson, was not hit and got away on foot.

Robinson eventually came out and was taken into custody, and police recovered the firearm. Clements said he’ll likely be facing several charges.

The chief also noted that Robinson was “well-known” to police and has firearm and drug charges on his record. In fact, at the time of his arrest he was out on bail for a gun charge from May, according to Clements.

Several city officials responded to the scene including Mayor Jorge Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré. Providence Animal Control was also called in to deal with several dogs inside the Douglas Avenue home.

Robinson is due in Providence District Court.