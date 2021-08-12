Man who shot at Providence officer due in court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man who was on the run for hours after police say he fired a rifle at an officer is set to appear in front of a judge on Thursday.

Luis Roman, 31, will be arraigned in court on multiple charges, his lawyer said.

According to police, an officer had responded around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday to a domestic violence call on Canton Street when Roman opened fire.

The cruiser was struck multiple times as the officer put it in reverse and retreated, police said, but the officer was not hurt.

“We’re very fortunate the Providence police officer’s alive,” Commander Thomas Verdi said. “That was a high-powered rifle.”

“Six inches higher, three inches to the left, it goes right through the driver’s windshield and he takes it probably right in the chest,” Verdi added. “That’s how fortunate and how lucky we are today that we didn’t have a police officer killed in the line of duty.”

Roman then went back inside a multi-family home where he lives on the second floor, according to police.

Believing him to be barricaded inside, the officer called for backup and police swarmed the area, but they later learned he had already slipped out a back door, which led to a manhunt.

Roman eventually surrendered to members of the Special Response Unit on Sears Avenue, according to police.

Officers seized a weapon from the home, and police noted that Roman has prior firearms convictions.