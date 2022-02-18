EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A California man who police said tried to flee from a traffic stop by jumping off the Washington Bridge appeared in federal court on Friday.

Joseph Darosa, 28, now faces an additional federal charge of possession of firearms by a convicted felon, U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha announced.

According to East Providence police, Darosa was being surveilled as part of a gun-trafficking investigation. Court documents obtained by 12 News showed police caught wind of Darosa posting pictures of guns on social media in an attempt to sell them.

Police watched as Darosa left an East Providence home and placed a large suitcase in a waiting car, which they tailed and eventually pulled over on I-195 for a tinted window violation, according to the court documents.

It was then, police said, that Darosa got out of the car and jumped off the bridge.

After about an hour of searching, police found Darosa along the shoreline and took him to the hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators later searched the suitcase and found 14 firearms, according to police.

The driver of the car told police he worked for Lyft and was not aware of the guns.

Darosa was charged with 14 counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, 13 counts of possessing a pistol without a license, four counts of possessing a stolen firearm, and one count of altering marks of identification on a firearm.

Court documents show he was previously convicted of distributing meth in California. He was sentenced to 60 months in jail in 2016 and was on supervised release at the time of his latest arrest.