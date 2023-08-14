PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy in Providence last month is now in custody.

Maj. David Lapatin said 24-year-old Samuel Medina turned himself in to police on Thursday.

He was arraigned Friday on murder and guns charges, Lapatin added.

Medina was wanted in connection with the murder of Darnell Whitford on July 14.

Police said Whitford was walking near the intersection of Dexter and Waldo streets with a friend when a vehicle pulled up beside them.

Medina and at least three others then got out of the vehicle and began arguing with Whitford Police say it abruptly ended when Media reportedly shot Whitford in the stomach at close range.

Whitford was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

