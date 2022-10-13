PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The leader of a conspiracy to sell tens of thousands of counterfeit goods to the U.S. military will spend the next nearly three years in federal prison, according to United States Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Ramin Kohanbash, 52, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced to serve 40 months behind bars for trafficking counterfeit goods and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Kohanbash pleaded guilty in June 2019 to selling more $20 million worth of Chinese-made counterfeit apparel to the United States.

Prosecutors said at least 13,332 counterfeit jackets and 18,597 hoods were sold and entered the military supply chain.

The counterfeit jackets were not resistant to enemies’ night-vision goggles and the hoods were not flame-resistant, according to prosecutors.

“American servicemen and women risk their lives every day in defense of the nation,” Cunha said. “But the risks they face should never come from the uniforms they wear, and the equipment they carry.”

One of Kohanbash’s schemes targeted the North Kingstown-based United Associates, which sells clothing and uniforms like infrared parkas.

Prosecutors said Kohanbash distributed products to United Associates and cost the company not only $639,000, but also significant damage to its relationships with long-standing military clients.

Kohanbash was also ordered to forfeit his profits and pay restitution to United Associates.

Two other men were also convicted in the conspiracy.

Bernard Klein, 41, of Brooklyn, was sentenced in April 2021 to 18 months in prison, followed by three years of federal supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and $400,000 in restitution.

Terry Roe, 49, of Burlington, North Dakota, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and traffic counterfeit goods. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20.