Man to serve 30 years in jail for 2012 sexual assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman back in 2012, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office.

Victor Tavares, 25, was sentenced to serve 30 years at the ACI following a nine-day trial. He was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual assault, and one count of conspiracy.

The court also ordered that Tavares register as a sex offender, complete sex offender counseling and be subject to community supervision. A no-contact order was issued between Tavares and the victim.

Tavares was indicted on the charges in 2018 when was serving probation stemming from a first-degree robbery conviction in 2006.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Franklin Johnson, Tavares’ co-defendant, pleaded guilty to his role in the assault and has also sentenced to the ACI.

“Committing the reprehensible crime of sexual assault against an innocent victim is among the very worst violent acts that the Providence Police investigate,” Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said. “While there is no justice that can return the innocence to this victim, I commend her bravery throughout this process.”