PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One man was rushed to the hospital after an early morning apartment fire in Providence.

Crews were called to the Hillcrest Village Apartments on Leander St. around 1 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Providence Deputy Fire Chief Brian Mahoney says, the man was found unresponsive inside an apartment and required CPR.

He was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with what’s being called excessive smoke inhalation.

There is no word on what caused the fire.