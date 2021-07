PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car in Providence late Sunday night.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Smith Street and Chalkstone Avenue.

No word on the man’s condition at this time.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, according to police, and is cooperating with the investigation.