PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Providence Wednesday afternoon, 12 News has learned.

Providence Police Col. Oscar Perez said a 30-year-old man was stabbed twice with a knife on Sterling Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Perez said it appears there was a disturbance prior to the stabbing.

No one is in custody at this time.