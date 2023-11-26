PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was stabbed Sunday afternoon on Mawney Street, according to Providence Police.

The victim was a 49-year-old man. He stated he did not have information on where he was stabbed or what had occurred.

Major David Lapatin reports that bystanders of the incident observed the victim bleeding from the stomach while inside Fernandez Liquor’s on Elmwood Ave.

A major stab wound on the victims stomach and trail of blood from the liquor store to Mawney Street were observed by police.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.