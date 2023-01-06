PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Providence early Friday morning.

Officers found the victim, identified by police as a 24-year-old man, suffering from a stab wound on Smith Street near the 7-Eleven.

The victim told the officers he’d been stabbed inside nearby home.

Police said the victim pointed out the suspect, who was standing on the street, as he was being loaded into an ambulance.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges against him are pending, according to police.