PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in Providence Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred on Dexter Street just after 3 p.m.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Police said no one has been apprehended at this time. The incident remains under investigation.