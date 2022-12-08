PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed in a parking garage downtown.

Police said officers were called to Weybosset Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find the victim sitting on the sidewalk outside a hotel. The man had a stab wound on the lower left side of his back and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

The victim told police he was in the parking garage behind the hotel when he was approached by three juvenile males who told him to drop his bag and empty his pockets. When he refused, he was reportedly stabbed.

Police described the suspects as “short Black males.” They were all reportedly wearing black or dark-colored sweatshirts. The victim told police one of the suspects had a knife and another may have been carrying a gun.

Witnesses said they had seen three juveniles in a nearby alleyway.