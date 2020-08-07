Man stabbed in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a man was stabbed Friday evening in the area of Sabin Street.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, according to a lieutenant on scene, but his current condition is unknown.

Detectives were seen collecting evidence in and around the Marriott hotel but the lieutenant said they don’t believe the stabbing happened there.

No word on any suspects or arrests.

