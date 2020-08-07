Man stabbed in downtown Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a man was stabbed Friday evening in the area of Sabin Street.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, according to a lieutenant on scene, but his current condition is unknown.

Detectives were seen collecting evidence in and around the Marriott hotel but the lieutenant said they don’t believe the stabbing happened there.

No word on any suspects or arrests.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/6/2020: Gina Picard, Superintendent Chariho regional school district

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour