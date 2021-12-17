Man shot, wounded in Providence; police searching for suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday outside a fast food restaurant in Providence.

The male victim was hit in the leg, police said, and he’s expected to be OK.

Investigators were seen surrounding a red car with evidence markers and broken glass on the ground nearby.

There was a dog in the car at the time of the shooting, but it was not struck, according to police.

We’re working to gather more information. Check back for updates and watch 12 News starting at 4 for live reports.

