Man shot, wounded in Providence; police searching for suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday outside a fast food restaurant in Providence.

The male victim was hit in the leg, police said, and he’s expected to be OK.

Investigators were seen surrounding a red car with evidence markers and broken glass on the ground nearby.

There was a dog in the car at the time of the shooting, but it was not struck, according to police.

