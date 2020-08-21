Man shot, seriously injured in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot in Providence Thursday night, according to Providence Police Capt. Roger Aspinall.

Aspinall said officers were called to an apartment complex on Tobey Street for reports of shots fired.

He said upon arrival, first responders found a 29-year-old man suffering from gun shot wounds.

He was rushed to the Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries and is undergoing surgery, Aspinall said.

The victim, according to Aspinall, does not live in the apartment complex and they’re unsure what he was doing there prior to the shooting.

Aspinall said they’ve received “good information” from witnesses and are investigating.

No suspects have been taken into custody or identified at this time.

Aspinall said it’s too early to tell whether this shooting is related to the other recent shootings in the city.