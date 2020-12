PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 32-year-old man was injured after being shot in a gas station parking lot, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

Lapatin said the man was sitting in his car outside the 7-11 parking lot on Smith Street around 6:30 p.m. when he was shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.