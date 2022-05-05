PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot on the highway in Providence early Thursday morning.

Providence Police and Rhode Island State Police responded to the scene on Route 10 near the on-ramp to I-95 North around 3 a.m.

A 35-year-old man told officials he was shot in the leg somewhere on I-95 between Thurbers Avenue and Elmwood Avenue.

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police say the man won’t give them any information and reportedly doesn’t know how it happened.

State police are taking the lead on the investigation.

More: @RIStatePolice now taking lead on investigation. PVD Police say man won’t give them any info but he was reportedly shot somewhere on 95 between Thurbers Ave and Elmwood Ave. He’s at RI hospital, but is expected to be okay. https://t.co/xfCV4CMxU7 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) May 5, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.