PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are investigating the city’s 8th homicide of the year.
Officers rushed to Hazael Street for reports of a car crash and found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives are still trying to figure out exactly where the shooting happened.
The victim has not yet been identified and no arrests have been made.
The incident remains under investigation.