PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are investigating the city’s 8th homicide of the year.

Officers rushed to Hazael Street for reports of a car crash and found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

This is the city’s 8th homicide this year, and the second in less than a week.



You can see the headlights from the crashed car through the fence. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition but police tell me he was just pronounced dead. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Qb884J41tM — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) November 24, 2022

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are still trying to figure out exactly where the shooting happened.

The victim has not yet been identified and no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.