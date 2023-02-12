PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in South Providence.

Chief Oscar Perez tells 12 News that Providence police were called to Burnside Street for a report of a disturbance with shots fired. They arrived to find a 25-year-old man who had been shot to death inside a home.

The responding officers stopped a vehicle and took a person into custody, according to Perez. They also found a gun at the scene.

Police also responded to a shooting Saturday night on North Main Street that resulted in serious injury, but it’s unclear at this time if there’s any connection to the South Providence shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as 12 News works to learn more.