Man shot, killed in Providence; police investigating

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a home in the capital city, according to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin.

Lapatin said the 20-year-old man was shot around 6 p.m. in front of a Herschel Street home.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital by a private party and was later pronounced dead.

No further information was released, but Lapatin said they do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 7/24/2020: Nancy Beye, Owner of Jamestown Early Learning Center

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour