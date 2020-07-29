Man shot, killed in Providence; police investigating

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a home in the capital city, according to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin.

Lapatin said the 20-year-old man was shot around 6 p.m. in front of a Herschel Street home.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital by a private party and was later pronounced dead.

No further information was released, but Lapatin said they do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.