Man shot, killed in Providence overnight

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

Officials say a woman called police around midnight reporting that her boyfriend had been shot in the chest in the Washington Park area of the city.

First responders performed CPR and rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died.

A 12 News crew on scene witnessed what is believed to be the victim’s vehicle being loaded onto a tow truck.

This is the third shooting that has claimed a life in the city of Providence in the last month.

At this time there’s no word on a suspect or motive.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/16/21: Mike Sabitoni

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community