Man shot, killed in Providence overnight

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

Officials say a woman called police around midnight reporting that her boyfriend had been shot in the chest in the Washington Park area of the city.

First responders performed CPR and rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died.

A 12 News crew on scene witnessed what is believed to be the victim’s vehicle being loaded onto a tow truck.

This is the third shooting that has claimed a life in the city of Providence in the last month.

At this time there’s no word on a suspect or motive.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.