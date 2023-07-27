CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg in Providence Thursday evening, 12 News has learned.

Officers responded to the McDonalds on Cranston Street following reports of a shooting that happened just over the line in the capital city, according to Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist.

Winquist said the victim was in his car near the Shell gas station on Union Avenue when he was shot. He then drove to the McDonalds where he parked and called 911.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or whether a suspect is in custody.