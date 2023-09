PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head in Providence Thursday night, 12 News has learned.

Investigators believe the man was shot near Friendship and Pearl streets. He was driven to Rhode Island Hospital where police said he is conscious and alert.

12 News spotted a car parked outside the emergency room riddled with bullet holes. Police confirmed that car is connected to the shooting.

It’s unclear whether police have anyone in custody.