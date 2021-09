PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Providence Friday night.

Officers responded to Bellevue Avenue around 11 p.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the hospital. It’s unclear at this time whether his injuries are life-threatening.

Police tell 12 News they’re searching for a suspect but do not have anyone in custody at this time.