PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 42-year-old man drove himself to the hospital Tuesday night after he was shot in the arm in Providence, according to police.

Police said there was a report of gunshots in the area of Providence and Pearl streets around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found shell casings and learned the victim was at the hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on any suspects or what led up to the shooting.