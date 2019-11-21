Breaking News
Man shot in the arm in Providence; police investigating
1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Man shot in the arm in Providence; police investigating

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating in Providence’s Silver Lake neighborhood after a man was shot in the arm late Thursday afternoon.

A sergeant on scene tells Eyewitness News the victim was shot in the area of Progress Avenue then drove to the nearby the Shell station on Union Avenue. From there, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were seen looking at a black SUV parked outside the gas station, and a portion of Progress Avenue is currently shut down as detectives inspect that scene.

No word so far on any suspects or arrests.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering details. This story will be updated as we learn new information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com