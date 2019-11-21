Man shot in the arm in Providence; police investigating

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating in Providence’s Silver Lake neighborhood after a man was shot in the arm late Thursday afternoon.

A sergeant on scene tells Eyewitness News the victim was shot in the area of Progress Avenue then drove to the nearby the Shell station on Union Avenue. From there, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were seen looking at a black SUV parked outside the gas station, and a portion of Progress Avenue is currently shut down as detectives inspect that scene.

No word so far on any suspects or arrests.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering details. This story will be updated as we learn new information.