Man shot in Providence near homicide victim’s memorial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the same neighborhood where another man was killed less than 24 hours earlier, according to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin.

The incident occurred on Atlantic Avenue, which is where 21-year-old Isaias Bulus was shot to death while sitting in his car early Monday morning.

It’s unclear at this time whether the shootings are connected, though the incident occurred near a memorial that was set up for Bulus.

Lapatin said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.