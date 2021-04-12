Man shot in Providence near homicide victim’s memorial

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the same neighborhood where another man was killed less than 24 hours earlier, according to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin.

The incident occurred on Atlantic Avenue, which is where 21-year-old Isaias Bulus was shot to death while sitting in his car early Monday morning.

It’s unclear at this time whether the shootings are connected, though the incident occurred near a memorial that was set up for Bulus.

Lapatin said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/2/21: Keith Oliveira and Pam McCue

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community