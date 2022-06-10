PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating after a man was shot on I-95 in Providence early Friday morning.

Providence police were driving around 12:30 a.m. when they overheard gunshots and went to find where they were coming from.

Officers say they then saw a person jump into a car and leave the scene from the southbound breakdown lane near Elmwood Avenue and another person running up the embankment from the highway.

A 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg, state police said. He was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say shell casings were found on the highway and the victim is not cooperating with their investigation.

No arrests have been made as they continue searching for the person who fled the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.