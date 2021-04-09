Man severely burned after car catches fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was taken to the hospital with severe burns after a car fire in Providence Friday morning.

At about 1:45 a.m., firefighters said they responded to reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames next to a home on Plainfield Street.

The victim suffered burns to about half of his body, according to officials.

More than two dozen firefighters arrived on scene and Providence Battalion Chief Edward Dyer said it took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. The damage was contained to the vehicle.

Authorities have not yet identified the burn victim, who was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

“When we arrived, he was on the front lawn of the house, so I’m not sure if he was in the car or he was trying to extinguish the car, but he was burned and transported by our rescue,” Dyer explained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.