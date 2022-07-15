PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who police say shot and wounded another man during a fight outside a Providence restaurant last year has been sentenced to prison.

Nashon Causey, 20, pleaded no contest to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury resulting, discharge of a firearm resulting in injury, and carrying a pistol without a license, according to the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

He was sentenced to 45 years with 25 to serve at the ACI and the remainder suspended with probation.

Neronha’s office said the state was prepared to prove that Causey was responsible for a shooting on Aug. 12, 2021, near the intersection of Chalkstone Avenue and Smith Street.

According to prosecutors, Causey and another man, Kurtis Lassiter Jr., got into an argument with a third individual outside a restaurant which escalated until Causey fired three shots at the victim, who was hit it in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Prosecutors said the suspects ran off and later admitted to ditching the gun in a storm drain, but police were unable to find it.

“In each and every case involving gun violence, there is a victim, family, loved ones, and a community whose lives are forever altered, the only variable is to what degree,” Neronha said in a news release. “This Office is committed to seeking justice on behalf of those who have been harmed by gun violence, and I believe that the significant sentence handed down by the Court today represents just that.”

The case against Lassiter remains pending in court.